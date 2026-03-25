Twin Cities should hit 70 degrees on Wednesday

The Twin Cities will see a big warm-up on Wednesday, with temperatures feeling more like May than March.

Highs will jump into the upper 60s and lower 70s across the metro, with filtered sunshine.

Wednesday night into Thursday, a front will move through with a chance of light rain.

Thursday will be a transition day as cooler air filters in. Highs will be in the 40s to the north and the 50s in the metro.

Friday will be the coolest day of the week, with highs only reaching the upper 30s and lower 40s.

We'll warm back up over the weekend, with highs hitting the 60s again by Sunday. The mild weather will continue into next week before a more active, wetter pattern returns.