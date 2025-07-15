Heat advisory in Twin Cities Tuesday before storms move in

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from July 15, 2025

A heat advisory will be in effect for the Twin Cities on Tuesday, with storms to follow in the evening.

The advisory will be in place for Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott and Washington counties from noon to 8 p.m. as feels-like temps approach 100.

Strong to severe storms will develop up north around noon, then make their way south by evening. Hail, wind and heavy rain are all on the table as storm activity continues into early Wednesday. The metro and areas to the north could see 2 to 3 inches of rain. There is a slight risk of flash flooding.

WCCO

Cooler and drier air arrives Thursday, dropping highs to the low 70s with decreased humidity.

More storms are possible Saturday and early next week.