Heat advisory in Twin Cities Tuesday before storms move in

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Joseph Dames

CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from July 15, 2025
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from July 15, 2025 03:33

A heat advisory will be in effect for the Twin Cities on Tuesday, with storms to follow in the evening.

The advisory will be in place for Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott and Washington counties from noon to 8 p.m. as feels-like temps approach 100.

Strong to severe storms will develop up north around noon, then make their way south by evening. Hail, wind and heavy rain are all on the table as storm activity continues into early Wednesday. The metro and areas to the north could see 2 to 3 inches of rain. There is a slight risk of flash flooding.

Cooler and drier air arrives Thursday, dropping highs to the low 70s with decreased humidity.

More storms are possible Saturday and early next week.

