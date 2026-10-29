Sunshine returns to Minnesota Thursday, but soaking rain could last through Election Day

Sunshine returns to Minnesota on Thursday and Friday, with chilly mornings and highs in the 50s.

Scattered showers return on Saturday, which is Halloween, mainly across southern Minnesota and possibly reaching central parts of the state. The impact looks low for now, and highs will stay in the 50s.

Sunday looks mostly dry, brighter and warmer, with highs from the upper 50s to the mid 60s.

The bigger change comes early next week. Widespread, soaking rain looks likely Monday and Tuesday, including Election Day, as a storm system moves across the Plains.

Temperatures will stay above normal. The rain tapers off Wednesday, with highs in the 50s and quieter weather returning.