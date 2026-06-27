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Humidity builds through the weekend as sweltering heat returns to Minnesota

By
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.
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Adam Del Rosso

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After a few weeks of cooler-than-average weather, the summer heat is making a comeback.

By Saturday afternoon, temperatures are expected to reach the low 80s. It'll be mostly sunny, with some gusts up to 25 mph.

Then the humidity starts to build Sunday, after a possible passing storm in the morning. Highs could reach the upper 80s, but it'll feel more like the 90s.

Monday will be the hottest of the next few days, with heat indices in the 100s. WCCO has issued a NEXT Weather Alert due to dangerous conditions.

The wind relaxes a bit mid-week, but temps will still hover around the low 90s.

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