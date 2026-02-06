Watch CBS News
Temps drop with gusty winds Friday in the Twin Cities

Joseph Dames
Temperatures are falling Friday in the Twin Cities, with increasing northwest winds making it feel colder through the day. 

A brief period of freezing drizzle or light snow is possible early Friday, mainly in eastern Minnesota.  

Gusts between 30-40 mph will take temps in the metro from the upper 30s down into the low 20s by Friday evening.

Cooler air settles in for Saturday with a west-to-east temperature split, keeping highs in the 20s.

Milder air rebounds Sunday, and Monday's high may even reach into the 40s, with an extended stretch of warmer days to follow.

