Temps drop with gusty winds Friday in the Twin Cities

Temperatures are falling Friday in the Twin Cities, with increasing northwest winds making it feel colder through the day.

A brief period of freezing drizzle or light snow is possible early Friday, mainly in eastern Minnesota.

Gusts between 30-40 mph will take temps in the metro from the upper 30s down into the low 20s by Friday evening.

Cooler air settles in for Saturday with a west-to-east temperature split, keeping highs in the 20s.

Milder air rebounds Sunday, and Monday's high may even reach into the 40s, with an extended stretch of warmer days to follow.