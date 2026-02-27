Watch CBS News
Highs reach into the 40s Friday in Twin Cities ahead of weekend cooldown

By
Adam Del Rosso
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.
Adam Del Rosso

Minnesota is kicking Friday off with temperatures in the 20s and 30s, along with some clouds thanks to another clipper passing to the north.

Any snow showers will stay across far northern Minnesota, but winds pick up even more Friday. That helps high temps return to the 40s with gusts up to 30 mph.

The Twin Cities will cool back into the 20s both days this weekend behind this system.

Aside from some light snow from the metro southward Saturday morning, we stay dry the rest of the weekend.

Models have trended a little north with the snow, but greatest accumulations — 1-3 inches — should still be south of the Twin Cities between I-90 and I-94.

The pattern looks quiet early next week, too, with temps slowly rebounding back into the 30s and 40s.

