Warm finish to workweek in Minnesota; cooler weekend ahead

Thursday will be dry and mild in the Twin Cities, with highs slowly climbing into the 40s.

Expect clouds in the morning, sun in the afternoon, then a few more clouds late Thursday night.

Friday will still be warm for late February with highs in the 40s to near 50 degrees in southern Minnesota. It will be breezier ahead of a cold front.

Colder air moves in Saturday, with a narrow band of accumulating snow possible across southern Minnesota, favored near the Interstate 90 corridor. One-to-three inches of snow is likely.

Sunday will be mostly dry and colder with highs in the 20s.

Next week, temperatures rebound with highs returning to the 30s and low 40s.