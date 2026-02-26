Watch CBS News
Warm finish to workweek in Minnesota; cooler weekend ahead

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

Thursday will be dry and mild in the Twin Cities, with highs slowly climbing into the 40s.

Expect clouds in the morning, sun in the afternoon, then a few more clouds late Thursday night. 

Friday will still be warm for late February with highs in the 40s to near 50 degrees in southern Minnesota. It will be breezier ahead of a cold front.

Colder air moves in Saturday, with a narrow band of accumulating snow possible across southern Minnesota, favored near the Interstate 90 corridor. One-to-three inches of snow is likely.

Sunday will be mostly dry and colder with highs in the 20s.

Next week, temperatures rebound with highs returning to the 30s and low 40s.

