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As early storms move out Tuesday, Minnesota awaits another hot and humid day

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
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Joseph Dames

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Minnesota is in for another hot and humid day on Tuesday after an early line of storms moved through parts of the state.

The system has mainly affected southern Minnesota, though the Twin Cities did see some rain. A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 10 a.m., though the line of storms has mostly moved out of the state as of 6:45 a.m.

Sunshine will return in the afternoon, with heat index values reaching 95 to 100. A heat advisory is in effect until 9 p.m.

Wednesday morning will likely bring another round of showers and thunderstorms, as well as a break from the hottest temperatures.

Stormy moments and hot, humid weather will continue throughout the week and into the July Fourth weekend.

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