After early rain and clouds clear, Twin Cities in for sunny afternoon

By
Katie Steiner
Katie Steiner
Meteorologist
Katie Steiner grew up in Hastings, MN (GO RAIDERS!) and loves everything about Minnesota. She left the greatest state in the union to go off to college and is absolutely thrilled to be back home.
Katie Steiner

CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from April 21, 2025
After some morning rain, the clouds will eventually clear in the Twin Cities, bringing us some sunshine in the afternoon.

The showers should move out by 10 a.m., but the clouds will stick around a little longer. Expect highs in the low 60s.

Another round of rain arrives overnight into Tuesday morning, though this should be milder than the previous round.

Aside from that early precipitation, Tuesday looks dry, with highs once again in the low 60s.

Highs will climb close to 70 on Wednesday, then Thursday brings another chance for rain as temperatures fall.

Friday and Saturday look dry and pleasant.

Katie Steiner
Katie Steiner grew up in Hastings, MN (GO RAIDERS!) and loves everything about Minnesota. She left the greatest state in the union to go off to college and is absolutely thrilled to be back home.

