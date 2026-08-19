Dry, seasonable Wednesday on tap for Twin Cities

Wednesday will be a quiet, comfortable day in the Twin Cities, with dry weather and seasonable temperatures.

Highs will be in the low 80s in the metro. Southwestern Minnesota will see a few more clouds, and could get clipped by a few showers in the early hours.

Storms should return to the Twin Cities Thursday evening ahead of a cold front, and some may turn strong. There are also some signs of a few isolated showers on Friday night, but nothing serious.

Stable and seasonable weather will settle back in for the weekend, with warmer temperatures returning next week.