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Dry, seasonable Wednesday on tap for Twin Cities

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
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Joseph Dames

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Wednesday will be a quiet, comfortable day in the Twin Cities, with dry weather and seasonable temperatures.

Highs will be in the low 80s in the metro. Southwestern Minnesota will see a few more clouds, and could get clipped by a few showers in the early hours.

Storms should return to the Twin Cities Thursday evening ahead of a cold front, and some may turn strong. There are also some signs of a few isolated showers on Friday night, but nothing serious.

Stable and seasonable weather will settle back in for the weekend, with warmer temperatures returning next week.

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