Foggy, gloomy and mild Friday in Twin Cities; bitter cold returns Sunday

By
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.
Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

Pockets of drizzle and freezing drizzle wrap up early Friday morning in the Twin Cities, but continue to watch for slick spots on untreated surfaces.

A dense fog advisory is in effect for southern Minnesota until 9 a.m. While the fog should ease up by the afternoon, clouds will linger all day.

Temperatures don't warm much, but remain above average in the mid-to-upper 30s.

Expect one more mild day Saturday as highs climb into the low 40s. Changes come Sunday behind a cold front with a little snow, but lots of wind. Gusts will reach speeds of up to 40 mph by Sunday afternoon.

Temps will fall all day Sunday from the 20s in the morning to single digits by the evening hours. Wind chills fall to near minus 15 degrees on Monday morning.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds with no major storms and more seasonable temps to end 2025 next week.

