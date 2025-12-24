Mild and gloomy stretch continues through Christmas in Minnesota

Christmas Eve will be mild with mostly cloudy skies, with afternoon temperatures reaching the upper 30s.

Our next chance for precipitation comes Christmas night into Friday, with a low chance of light rain or freezing rain. Small but annoying impacts are possible. Winds will be slightly stronger, with gusts up to 20 mph.

Another system will brush the region late Saturday.

Colder air will arrive Sunday and linger into early next week before temperatures rebound not long after. Winds Sunday afternoon could gust up to 40 mph, pushing wind chills near minus 15 degrees.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds, no major storms, and more seasonable temperatures to end 2025 next week.