Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Mild and gloomy stretch continues through Christmas in Minnesota

By
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.
Read Full Bio
Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

Add CBS News on Google

Christmas Eve will be mild with mostly cloudy skies, with afternoon temperatures reaching the upper 30s.

Our next chance for precipitation comes Christmas night into Friday, with a low chance of light rain or freezing rain. Small but annoying impacts are possible. Winds will be slightly stronger, with gusts up to 20 mph.

Another system will brush the region late Saturday.

Colder air will arrive Sunday and linger into early next week before temperatures rebound not long after. Winds Sunday afternoon could gust up to 40 mph, pushing wind chills near minus 15 degrees.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds, no major storms, and more seasonable temperatures to end 2025 next week.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue