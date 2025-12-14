NEXT Weather Alert on Sunday as Minnesota endures coldest winter air so far

Minnesotans are waking up to the coldest air of the season so far on Sunday.

A cold weather advisory is in effect for the entire state until 10 a.m. Sunday. A NEXT Weather Alert is also in place.

Temperatures in the Twin Cities are starting out in the double digits below zero, with wind chills around 25 to 30 below zero.

Winds out of the south and some sun will warm the metro above zero this afternoon, but wind chills will stay well below.

Temperatures will rebound into the upper 20s by Monday afternoon, with some more sunshine. Tuesday and Wednesday will be even warmer, with highs climbing into the upper 30s.

The next storm system will likely bring rain and snow showers late Wednesday into Thursday.