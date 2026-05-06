Cold, breezy Wednesday in Minnesota; warmer temps this weekend

Wednesday will be cold and breezy in Minnesota, with frost and freeze alerts in place for parts of the state in the morning.

Highs in the Twin Cities will reach the 40s and 50s, with skies clearing late. A frost advisory is in effect through 8 a.m. for the metro and southeastern Minnesota, while parts of central and western Minnesota are under a freeze warning.

Thursday will feature another chilly start, with frost and freeze risk overnight. The day will be cool and dry.

Friday will offer a pleasant rebound, with lighter winds, sunshine and highs in the 60s.

Temperatures on Saturday will be mild, and clouds will increase. There's a small chance of showers. Mother's Day on Sunday looks seasonable and dry, with highs in the 60s.

Gradual warming should continue into next week.