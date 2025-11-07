Watch CBS News
Chilly weekend ahead, with snow possible in parts of Minnesota

Minnesota's looking at a chilly weekend, with snow possible in parts of the state.

Things will turn cloudy and cooler on Friday, with wind gusts up to 30 mph and highs in the upper 40s. A few sprinkles are possible, but most areas will stay dry.

On Saturday, a quick-moving system will bring a mix of rain and snow to southern Minnesota, mainly near and south of Interstate 90. The Twin Cities will likely see little or none of that snow.

Sunday will be cold and quiet, with morning lows in the teens and highs near freezing.

Sunshine will return on Monday, but highs will stay in the 30s. A warmer pattern begins Tuesday, with highs rebounding into the 40s and 50s.

