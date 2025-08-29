Twin Cities stay mostly dry through Labor Day; taste of fall midweek

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota on Aug. 29, 2025

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota on Aug. 29, 2025

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota on Aug. 29, 2025

Labor Day weekend should stay mostly dry, with a low chance for isolated showers on Friday on Saturday, mainly in far western Minnesota. Highs will be in the 70s, with lows in the 50s.

The drying trend continues Sunday through Monday, with overall pleasant outdoor conditions.

WCCO

An early fall cold front moves through Tuesday night into Wednesday, bringing widespread rain with possible thunder. No severe conditions are expected.

Cooler air rolls in Wednesday through Thursday with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. Highs will rebound into the 70s by next weekend.