Twin Cities stay mostly dry through Labor Day; taste of fall midweek

Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota on Aug. 29, 2025
Labor Day weekend should stay mostly dry, with a low chance for isolated showers on Friday on Saturday, mainly in far western Minnesota. Highs will be in the 70s, with lows in the 50s.

The drying trend continues Sunday through Monday, with overall pleasant outdoor conditions.  

WCCO

An early fall cold front moves through Tuesday night into Wednesday, bringing widespread rain with possible thunder. No severe conditions are expected.

Cooler air rolls in Wednesday through Thursday with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. Highs will rebound into the 70s by next weekend.

