Quieter, milder Easter Sunday in Twin Cities ahead of another unsettled week

Minnesota Twins and St. Paul Saints fans might get a bit damp Easter Sunday afternoon.

It will be breezy with highs in the upper 40s. After a sunny start, clouds and a few pop-up rain showers arrive in the afternoon hours.

The workweek will start with a few chilly days despite some sun: 20s at night, 30s and 40s during the days.

WCCO

Highs will reach into the 60s on Wednesday, which also brings a minor rain chance.

Conditions will remain seasonable and dry through Friday morning, then the next chance for rain goes up Friday night and into next weekend.

It's a weather setup that could bring the Twin Cities significant rainfall and thunderstorms, though it's still too far out to see how far north this system will travel.