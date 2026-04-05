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Quieter, milder Easter Sunday in Twin Cities ahead of another unsettled week

By
Lisa Meadows
Lisa Meadows
Meteorologist
Lisa has been fascinated by the weather all her life. She obtained her Bachelor of Science degree in Meteorology with a minor in mathematics from Valparaiso University. She also obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications, and has the American Meteorological Society Certified Broadcast Meteorologist designation, as well as a NWA Seal of Approval from the National Weather Association.
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Lisa Meadows,
Mike Augustyniak
Mike Augustyniak
Director of Meteorology
Director of Meteorology Mike Augustyniak was drawn to Minnesota by a love of active weather, and the opportunity to forecast for some of the most weather-savvy television viewers in the country.
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Mike Augustyniak

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Minnesota Twins and St. Paul Saints fans might get a bit damp Easter Sunday afternoon.

It will be breezy with highs in the upper 40s. After a sunny start, clouds and a few pop-up rain showers arrive in the afternoon hours.

The workweek will start with a few chilly days despite some sun: 20s at night, 30s and 40s during the days.  

WCCO

Highs will reach into the 60s on Wednesday, which also brings a minor rain chance.

Conditions will remain seasonable and dry through Friday morning, then the next chance for rain goes up Friday night and into next weekend.

It's a weather setup that could bring the Twin Cities significant rainfall and thunderstorms, though it's still too far out to see how far north this system will travel.

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