Air quality alert in Twin Cities Friday as summery streak continues

An air quality alert will be in effect Friday in the Twin Cities for ozone pollution as summerlike warmth rolls on.

The alert will be in place from noon to 9 p.m., according to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

"Ground-level ozone is expected to be high Friday afternoon in the Twin Cities metro area," the agency said. "Mostly sunny skies, warm temperatures, and low humidity will provide a favorable environment for two types of pollutants (volatile organic compounds and nitrogen oxides) to react with sunlight in the air to produce ground-level ozone."

The Twin Cities area is expected to hit the orange category of the Air Quality Index, which means unhealthy conditions for sensitive groups such as older adults, children and those with heart or lung conditions.

Aside from the air quality concerns, it will be a warm day, with highs in the upper 80s. Most spots will stay dry, though western Minnesota could see some showers.

Over the weekend, those storm chances repeat out west.

Above-normal temperatures will continue into next week.