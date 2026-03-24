Highs in the 50s, slightly more sunshine in Twin Cities Tuesday

Tuesday will be mild in the Twin Cities, with highs in the mid-50s.

It will be dry across the metro, with a bit more sunshine, but still a fair amount of clouds. A gentle, southerly wind will pick up at times.

Wednesday looks to be the warmest day of the week as highs will surge into the 60s. In southern Minnesota, temperatures could reach the 70s.

A weak front will slide through Wednesday night into Thursday, with a slight chance of brief showers in the Twin Cities.

Things will cool down on Thursday and Friday, with highs falling back into the 40s.

The weekend should be quiet and mild as highs rebound into the 50s.