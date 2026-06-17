Multiple rounds of rain in Twin Cities Wednesday as temps stay below average

Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected in the Twin Cities on Wednesday.

Morning rain may redevelop into stronger afternoon storms capable of damaging winds, large hail and an isolated tornado, especially across southern Minnesota. The window for severe weather will be between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., with a marginal risk in the Twin Cities that increases as you head south.

WCCO

Aside from the rain, temperatures will be below average.

A few showers may linger into Thursday as cooler air settles into the region. Highs will stay below normal in the 60s and 70s.

Conditions will improve over the weekend with more sunshine and a gradual warming trend, though there could be some passing showers on Sunday. Highs will return to the upper 70s heading into next week.