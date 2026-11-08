Grocholski scores 25 points, grabs 11 rebounds, No. 17 Minnesota women top Marquette 87-79

Grace Grocholski hit five 3-pointers and scored 25 points with 11 rebounds; Leah Harmon drained a clutch 3-pointer, and No. 17 Minnesota turned back Marquette 87-79 on Saturday.

Grocholski's 7-0 run put the Golden Gophers (2-0) on top 60-46 late in the third quarter, and the lead stayed in double figures until less than three minutes remained. The Golden Eagles (1-1) got within 78-73 on a layup by Mackenzie Givens with 1:42 to go, but Harmon answered that with a 3.

From there, the Gophers went 6 of 6 from the foul line.

Harmon finished with 17 points, Natalie Kussow and reserve Tori Oehrlein both had 12 and Mara Braun 11.

Halle Vice led Marquette with 25 points on 11-of-14 shooting. You Han Lin had 14 points off the bench, Kayl Petersen had 12 and Givens added 10.

The Golden Eagles shot 58% (32 of 55) with nine 3-pointers, but Minnesota used 21 offensive rebounds to score 21 second-chance points and turned 17 turnovers into 23 points.

Grocholski was 4-of-4 shooting behind the arc and had 14 points as the Gophers took a 41-33 lead at the break.

Minnesota opened the game with 12 points, starting with 3-pointers from Braun and Grocholski, but quickly cooled off, and the Golden Eagles were within 20-19 at the end of the first quarter.

With the first two buckets of the second quarter, Marquette took its only lead. Minnesota responded with a 19-5 run to get the lead to 39-29. Marquette had 11 turnovers that cost 17 points.

Up next

Minnesota: Home against Southern on Tuesday.

Marquette: Home against Presbyterian on Tuesday.