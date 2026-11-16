Minnesota Vikings WR Jordan Addison to have thumb surgery, possibly go on IR

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison will require surgery for an injured thumb and could spend a short stint on the injured reserve list, head coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday.

Addison suffered "a freak thumb injury" during practice on Friday, according to O'Connell. He missed Sunday's 30-10 win over the Green Bay Packers, during which reserve receivers Myles Price and Tai Felton both caught big passes from returning quarterback Kirk Cousins.

"Give [Addison] a ton of credit, I mean, he wanted to play so bad and wanted to be out there with everything, obviously the adversity our team is dealing with and be out there for the guys, but also getting an opportunity to play with Kirk," O'Connell said. "He wanted to try to go, just couldn't get there."

The head coach said it shouldn't "be a long-term kind of thing," but Addison could go on IR with a designation to return, meaning he would miss a minimum of four games.

In his fourth season, the 24-year-old Addison has 18 catches for 277 yards and one touchdown.

O'Connell said he expects linebacker Blake Cashman, tight end T.J. Hockenson, receiver Jauan Jennings and defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins to play Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers after missing the Packers game.

Quarterback Kyler Murray, who was inactive for the past two games due to a hamstring injury, is improving, O'Connell said. While the head coach hasn't stated it explicitly, the arrival of Cousins will push Murray into the backup spot.