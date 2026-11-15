Vikings rule out Jordan Addison for Packers game because of thumb injury

Kirk Cousins won't get the opportunity to throw to Jordan Addison when the veteran quarterback begins his second stint with the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Addison was ruled out for the Vikings' game with the Green Bay Packers because of a thumb injury. The Vikings had listed him as questionable on their Friday injury report.

Addison has 18 catches for 277 yards and one touchdown this season.

This game marks Cousins' return to the Minnesota Vikings, who acquired him from the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday. Cousins played for Minnesota from 2018-23, and his last game in a Vikings uniform came when he tore his Achilles tendon during a 2023 game at Lambeau Field.

Minnesota's other inactive players are quarterbacks Kyler Murray and Max Brosmer, wide receiver Jauan Jennings, linebacker Blake Cashman, tight end T.J. Hockenson and defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins. Brosmer would be the Vikings' third quarterback.

The Vikings already had ruled out Cashman (concussion), Hockenson (wrist/chest), Ingram-Dawkins (ankle), Jennings (calf) and Murray (hamstring) on Friday.

Vikings safety Joshua Metellus (shoulder) and outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy (calf) are both available. They had been listed as questionable on Friday.

Green Bay's inactive players are running backs Josh Jacobs and Pierre Strong Jr., linebacker Zaire Franklin, offensive lineman Donovan Jennings, guard Kevin Zeitler and center Sean Rhyan.

The Packers had ruled out Jacobs (finger), Rhyan (ankle) and tight end Josh Whyle (concussion) on Friday. Whyle was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

This will be the fourth straight game Franklin has missed and the third straight game that Ryan has sat out. Zeitler (ankle/triceps) had been listed as questionable on Friday.

Packers running back Chris Brooks (ankle), defensive back Javon Bullard (ankle/knee), guard Travis Glover (knee), safety Xavier McKinney (foot), wide receiver/kick returner Skyy Moore (ankle) and edge rusher Lukas Van Ness (back) are all available after being listed as questionable on Friday.