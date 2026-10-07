Vikings sign veteran receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to their practice squad

The Minnesota Vikings signed wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to their practice squad on Wednesday, adding some skill position depth and experience for their lagging offense.

Beckham, the 2014 Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year award winner, made the Pro Bowl in each of his first three NFL seasons with the New York Giants. He has 7,987 receiving yards and 59 touchdowns over 122 career regular-season games in the league.

The Vikings (4-0) rank last in the NFL in passing yards. Top wide receiver Justin Jefferson missed the last game with a sprained ankle.

Odell Beckham Jr. Logan Bowles / Getty Images

Beckham's return this year to the Giants at age 33 after being out of football in 2025 lasted three games, with just one target and no catches. Beckham served a six-game suspension last year for failing a performance-enhancing drug test and did not sign with a team after that.

Traded to the Cleveland Browns in 2019, Beckham joined the Los Angeles Rams midway through their 2021 Super Bowl championship season. He played there for current Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell, who was offensive coordinator of the Rams. Beckham had 21 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns in four games in the playoffs that year.

Beckham played for the Baltimore Ravens in 2023 and the Miami Dolphins in 2024.