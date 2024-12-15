Minnesota Vikings secure playoff spot with Packers win over Seahawks

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings have secured a playoff spot for the second time in three seasons under head coach Kevin O'Connell.

With the Green Bay Packers beating the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night, the Vikings have officially punched their ticket to the postseason.

Though Minnesota is locked into a playoff spot, the team can't quite rest its starters yet. The NFC North is still very much in play, with the Detroit Lions a game ahead and a potential division-sealing showdown set for Week 18.

The Vikings missed the playoffs with a 7-10 record last season amid injuries to starting quarterback Kirk Cousins and superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson. But in 2022, O'Connell's first year at the helm, the team went 13-4, won the NFC North and earned the No. 3 overall seed. In the wild-card round, the Vikings fell to the New York Giants and quarterback Daniel Jones — who now wears purple and gold after the Giants benched and then cut him earlier this season.

The playoff berth is somewhat surprising, given the exterior thinking about the Vikings this season. After letting Cousins walk in free agency, signing Sam Darnold and drafting J.J. McCarthy, this was seen as a rebuilding year for Minnesota. But surprisingly strong play from Darnold coupled with a stifling defense has them firmly in contender conversations.