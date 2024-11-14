Minnesota Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy undergoes another procedure on his meniscus

Eagan, Minn. — Vikings' rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy underwent a second procedure as he recovers from a torn meniscus, head coach Kevin O'Connell confirmed Wednesday.

McCarthy experienced swelling in his knee during rehab. No new concerns were revealed and his recovery timetable remains on track.

"He's really knocked it out of the park every step of the way," O'Connell said of McCarthy's rehab progress. "He's been doing everything we asked of him."

Though it is not known exactly when the Michigan product tore his meniscus, he didn't notice the injury until after the first preseason game.

"The adrenaline was flowing so much throughout that 60 minutes, even when I was not playing, I really didn't feel it until the next day, when my knee started to buckle going down the stairs and I was like, 'I should get this checked out,'" McCarthy said.

Sam Darnold has been the starter since Week 1 versus the Giants. Though the team remains competitive, questions and concerns have arisen after a disastrous three-interception performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In his lone appearance on the field during preseason this year, McCarthy was 11/17 passing for 188 yards, with a pair of touchdowns and one interception. Vikings fans will have to wait until the 2025-2026 season to see what the 27-1 collegiate starting quarterback is fully capable of.

