Vikings QB Sam Darnold named NFC Player of the Week after big win over Falcons

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold's career-defining game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday was enough to get a big nod from the NFL this week.

On Wednesday, the NFL announced that Darnold is the NFC Player of the Week.

In the game against the Falcons, Darnold threw for 347 yards and notched five touchdown passes — both career highs — leading the team to a 42-21 victory. The performance marked the first time a Vikings quarterback has thrown five touchdown passes since Daunte Culpepper in 2004.

Quarterback Sam Darnold #14 of the Minnesota Vikings drops back to pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 8, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Getty Images

Darnold also recorded a 157.9 passer rating in the game, both the best in his career and a franchise record. It marked his 11th game with a passer rating over 100 — also setting a team record.

It's his third NFL accolade of the season. He was also named NFC Offensive Player of the Month for September and Nickelodeon Valuable Player for his Week 3 performance against the Houston Texans.

So far this season, Darnold has thrown for 3,299 yards (sixth in the NFL), with 28 touchdowns (tied for third) with 10 interceptions (tied for sixth-most).

Darnold was signed to a one-year deal over the offseason. It coincided with free agent quarterback Kirk Cousins leaving for the Falcons.

Cousins had a disappointing game against his former team, throwing two interceptions with no touchdown passes.