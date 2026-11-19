Many fans will no doubt view Sunday's matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings as marking the NFL's return to Mexico.

The reality is, the league never truly left.

Although Mexico last hosted a regular-season game in 2022, the league's growth in the country has been steady, according to Arturo Olivé, managing director of NFL Mexico. Over the past 18 years, the league's domestic fan base has surged from roughly 10 million to 40 million, according to the NFL.

"We have grown significantly over these years thanks to the constant, continuous, daily work of our team," Olivé said. "Eighteen years ago, we chose our battles and focused our attention on the specific areas we needed to improve in order to expand our fan base."

In Mexico, the NFL trails only soccer — the national sport — in total fans. The game's popularity is no coincidence; American football is as much a part of Mexican sports tradition as soccer, boxing, and lucha libre.

The Mexico game will be the last of the nine international NFL games played this season, a league record.

To expand its reach, NFL Mexico invested heavily in flag football, which has steadily gained traction and now boasts roughly 4 million players nationwide.

While impressive, Olivé acknowledges that in a nation of more than 130 million people, there is still vast room for growth. To accelerate adoption, the league signed an agreement with the National Commission of Physical Culture and Sport (CONADE) to expand the sport across public schools.

"With 4 million children in the program, we are barely scratching the surface. Forty million fans in Mexico is a lot, but there are still another 80 or 90 million people we could reach," Olivé said.

CONADE, the agency that oversees Mexico's federal sports budget, is eager to promote flag football ahead of its debut as an Olympic sport at the 2028 Los Angeles Games. Mexico's women's national team has already secured an Olympic berth.

Arizona Cardinals guard Will Hernandez waves the flag of Mexico before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Nov. 21, 2022, in Mexico City. Eduardo Verdugo/AP

"We believe this alliance turns schools into spaces for participation, well-being and talent development," said Rommel Pacheco, general director of CONADE. "We want more girls, boys, and young people to play an accessible and inclusive sport."

Olivé noted that initiatives such as flag football and Play 60 have been particularly effective at drawing women to the game. Today, women account for 47% of Mexico's 40 million NFL fans.

NFL Mexico focused on grassroots programs knowing the country already possessed a deep-rooted football culture dating back more than a century.

"We have been an important market for the league long before the NFL Mexico office was established," Olivé said. "American football has been broadcast in Mexico for 61 years."

In a nation steeped in soccer culture — and one that has hosted three FIFA World Cups — this passion for gridiron football might come as a surprise. Yet Mexico supports a major college football league with 32 participating teams, alongside a seven-team professional league that recently celebrated its 10th anniversary.

Football was first introduced to Mexico in 1896 by Mexican students returning home from U.S. universities. The first official game took place that year in Xalapa, in the Gulf state of Veracruz, where the students and their friends faced a squad of American sailors from a U.S. ship anchored at a nearby port.

Soon after, several clubs formed in Veracruz, and the sport eventually spread to Mexico City and local universities.

The National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), which today enrolls more than 400,000 students, began fielding teams in the 1920s. By the 1950s, most Mexican universities had football programs, and the sport rivaled soccer in popularity.

Even after soccer reclaimed its undisputed spot at the top, football remained hugely popular — a fact that did not go unnoticed by the NFL.

On Aug. 5, 1978, the Philadelphia Eagles faced the New Orleans Saints in a preseason matchup in Mexico City. Roughly 30,000 fans packed Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes to watch the Saints' 14–7 victory in the first NFL game played south of the border.

The league returned 16 years later when the Houston Oilers met the Dallas Cowboys at Estadio Azteca in the first of six preseason American Bowls hosted in Mexico. The final exhibition in that series took place in 2001, when the Raiders played the Cowboys.

Mexico hosted its first regular-season NFL game in 2005, when the Arizona Cardinals defeated the San Francisco 49ers before 103,467 spectators at Estadio Azteca, setting what was then an NFL attendance record.

The league returned in 2016 for a matchup between Oakland and Houston, followed by four additional regular-season games through 2022, when the 49ers once again faced the Cardinals.

"I fell in love with the 49ers in the mid-80s because of Joe Montana. I've attended every game held in Mexico, and it's great that they're back," said Octavio Zúñiga, a 50-year-old fan. "Last time (in 2022), they came out carrying the Mexican flag as they entered the stadium. That commitment to the Mexican fan base is truly appreciated."

Mexico currently holds a contract guaranteeing an annual NFL game through 2028, and Olivé believes the groundwork is in place to extend that partnership even further.

"Right now, our priority is to consolidate our regular presence with one game per year. We have a three-year contract that we hope will serve as a springboard to keep building from 2029 onward," Olivé said. "That will give the league the confidence to say, whenever Mexico is ready, we are bringing back what never truly left."