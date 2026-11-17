For Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Levi Drake Rodriguez, the game this Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City will be extra special.

The third-year player has the rare opportunity to play in the country his ancestors emigrated from three generations ago. Rodriguez was born and raised in Georgetown, Texas, about 30 miles north of Austin.

"I'm excited. On Monday in the weight room, I had Latino music going crazy, blaring, you know, and some of the guys were kind of fed up with it, but I did not care," Rodriguez said during a virtual news conference with Mexican media. "So, just having that music playing, man, and getting our minds right for how rowdy it's going to be over there in Mexico City. Man, I'm excited. It's going to be a lot of fun. Can't wait."

Selected 232nd overall in the seventh round of the 2024 draft out of East Texas A&M, Rodriguez has become quite the success story for the Vikings and their scouting department and coaching staff.

The 6-foot-2, 307-pound Rodriguez played football and baseball at an NAIA school, Southwestern Assemblies of God, before transferring to East Texas A&M as the program transitioned to the FCS level.

Rodriguez worked his way into the defensive line rotation last season for the Vikings (7-2), posting 43 tackles, including eight for loss, and five quarterback hits. He became a starter this year and has been on the field for 60% of the snaps for a dominant group led by defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

"I don't know if anyone knows the mind of Brian Flores, if I'm being honest. It's very unique, very intricate. He's watching everything," Rodriguez said. "Just seeing how much passion he has for football — he just wants to put us in the right position to be successful."

Rodriguez had a career-high two sacks last week in the 30-10 win over the Green Bay Packers, when the Vikings racked up eight sacks and four takeaways. Now another challenge awaits in the 49ers (8-1), who lead the league in yards per game and are second in points per game after a 46-point performance against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Vikings won't arrive in the Mexican capital until Saturday night, but Rodriguez said he plans to make the most of his short stay in his ancestral homeland.

"It means a lot just to get closer to that root that's inside me, this heritage. I think it's just going to be awesome. You know, I can't wait to eat over there, can't wait to listen to good music," he said. "Hopefully we get a mariachi band over there — just, you know, being fully engulfed in that culture for the 24 hours we do have over there."