Minnesota Vikings RT Brian O'Neill has sprained MCL, team says

The Minnesota Vikings' offseason plan to upgrade the offensive line has thus far been waylaid by injuries.

Add another to the tally with stalwart right tackle Brian O'Neill suffering a sprained MCL in the loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Dublin, according to the team.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell said Tuesday O'Neill will be "week-to-week," and he doesn't expect him to go on the short-term injured reserve.

Starting center Ryan Kelly is in the concussion protocol for the second time this season, the Vikings said. Right guard Donovan Jackson is still recovering from wrist surgery.

All told, the 2-2 Vikings will likely be starting three backups on the offensive line when they face the Cleveland Browns in London on Sunday. Justin Skule will replace O'Neill, Blake Brandel will play for Jackson and Michael Jurgens will step into Kelly's spot. Led by Myles Garrett, the Browns boast one of the league's most fearsome pass rushes.

O'Connell also said starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy could return to practice this week. He's unlikely to play against the Browns, but it would be an encouraging sign for his return after the Vikings' bye in Week 6. In McCarthy's stead, Carson Wentz has gone 1-1 while throwing four touchdowns and two interceptions.