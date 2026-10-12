Minnesota Vikings thriving with lengthy possession time and NFL's top turnover rate

The unbeaten Minnesota Vikings have built their strong start to the season around dominant defense and sterling special teams.

While their injury-thinned offense has lagged behind, it has made a significant contribution — playing a simple game of keep-away — that can't be left out.

The Vikings have held the ball more than any team in the NFL but one, trailing only the division rival Chicago Bears in that basic but vital metric.

With an average possession time of 33:38 per game, the Vikings have frequently put themselves in scoring position even if too many drives have ended in field goals or turnovers. Just as important, they've allowed the league's stingiest defense to stay fresh.

"It's helped us win games. It hasn't necessarily shown up in totality," coach Kevin O'Connell said, zooming out to reflect on the offense's overall performance. "As a whole, though, I'm very happy with where I think we're going to get to."

As the Vikings improved to 5-0 by beating the New Orleans Saints 23-13 on Sunday, their time of possession was more than 39 minutes — the second straight week they've held the ball for roughly two-thirds of the game.

Last season, the Vikings ranked 30th in the league in time of possession. They were 15th in 2024, 26th in 2023 and 23rd in 2022. Even more impactful this year has been the improvement in turnover rate. The Vikings had three takeaways in the second half against the Saints and lead the league with a plus-six margin. They finished 2025 with a minus-nine, fourth-worst in the NFL.

With 153 rushing yards on 36 attempts, both season highs, and an 80% completion rate on 30 passes by Kyler Murray, the Vikings converted nine of 18 third downs against the Saints and kept their offense on a smooth path even if it hasn't been on a fast track. The season-most 364 total yards by the offense was promising, considering how many regulars were unavailable due to injury.

The Vikings overcame two lost fumbles inside the 20-yard line, one the Saints used as a catalyst for their only offensive touchdown of the afternoon and one that was returned for a score.

"Ultimately we need to continue to put the ball in the end zone at a higher clip to allow our defense to continue to play with leads," O'Connell said.

What's working

Murray, who was forced out of his debut with Minnesota in the first quarter because of a concussion resulting from a hit to the head at the end of a scramble, finally got his ground game going with 10 rushes for 51 yards.

"I thought Kyler played really well yesterday — the perfect balance of completions, attacking when we needed him to with his arm, attacking when we needed him to with his legs," O'Connell said.

What needs help

O'Connell hasn't had much success with trick plays over five seasons of calling the offense. The Vikings avoided a colossal mistake in the fourth quarter when Justin Jefferson's throwback near midfield was nearly swiped by the Saints. Murray fell on the ball for an 8-yard loss and managed to get the Vikings back into field-goal range to push their lead to 10 points.

"Looking back on it, I didn't particularly like the call. I put that on me," O'Connell said.

Stock up

When T.J. Hockenson was forced out of the game with a concussion during the first drive, the Vikings were suddenly missing their top two tight ends with Josh Oliver likely out for the season. Gavin Bartholomew and Ben Yurosek each had career-high snap counts, and Bartholomew had five catches for 33 yards and Yurosek had a 10-yard reception.

"They both answered the bell," O'Connell said.

Stock down

Wide receiver Jauan Jennings played 69% of the offensive snaps with Jordan Addison sidelined by a hamstring injury, but continued to see his impact limited to run blocking. Jennings has two catches for 9 yards on just five targets over four games.

Injury report

Hockenson remained in the concussion protocol on Monday, but the bye week ought to help the Vikings restock their offense. Addison, Hockenson, left tackle Christian Darrisaw (concussion) and running back Jordan Mason (thumb) could all return when the Vikings host the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 25. Oliver and left guard Donovan Jackson (knee) are likely done for the season.

Key number

10 — The Vikings have won 10 straight regular-season games, the longest active streak in the league and tied for the third-longest run in franchise history.

Up next

After hosting the Colts (2-3) in Week 7, the Vikings enter a defining four-game stretch. They're at Detroit, home against Buffalo, at Green Bay and then in Mexico City against San Francisco. The Lions, Bills, Packers and 49ers all have winning records, a combined 14-5 entering Monday.