Vikings at Eagles preview: O'Connell can become third coach in Vikings history to start 2-0

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles on Monday Night Football. Both teams are 1-0. The Eagles are 2.5-point favorites.

Justin Jefferson, the third-year wide receiver who recorded a league-high 184 receiving yards in week one - along with two touchdowns - is over .500 for his first time as a Viking, thanks to a 23-7 victory over Green Bay.

Kevin O'Connell is looking to become the third head coach in franchise history to start their Vikings career 2-0.

"For me, I just felt prepared," he said. "I felt the trust level with the guys on the field. I know calling the offense there really wasn't a time when I didn't feel like I was a play or two ahead. I never really felt like situationally there was too much going on."

The challenge? Slowing down the Eagles' high-powered offense, who won 38-35 on the road in Detroit.

That starts with wide receiver AJ Brown, acquired from Tennessee in the offseason. He had 155 receiving yards last week, good enough for second in the league behind the Vikings star.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts led all quarterbacks in rushing yards last season. It was status quo for Hurts in week one, running 17 times for 90 yards and a score.

Minnesota has an opportunity to showcase its defense in primetime. This is a unit that hopes to have turned a corner from an ugly 2021 season and be a strength, not a nuisance. Allowing only seven points to the 2021 NFL MVP was the least amount of points an Aaron Rodgers' led team has ever amounted against the Vikings.

Keys to Watch:

Philadelphia's Running Game:

Philadelphia led the league in rushing last season; the ground game was on-point in week one, running for 216 yards - third highest across the league – and utilizing four different players for rushing touchdowns. Slowing the Eagles running game will be a magnificent test and measuring stick for the Vikings defense, who allowed the fourth most rushing yards across the league in 2021.

Is first-year Defensive Coordinator Ed Donatell's new-look Vikings defense up for the challenge?

3rd Down & Red-Zone Opportunities

On the contrary, the Eagles defense surrendered four touchdowns on all four red-zone opportunities allowed last week. The Vikings offense will try and improve in their red-zone chances; they only punched in one touchdown in three red-zone trips in week one.

Kirk Cousins and the offense will try to strike often against an Eagles defense that allowed 9-of-14 third down conversions, which was third worst among all defenses in week one.

Minnesota's Pass Rush

The Vikings sacked Aaron Rodgers four times in week one; edge rushers Za'Darius Smith and Danielle Hunter had one each. Minnesota will try to limit Jalen Hurts' running space as much as possible, which is a tall task given the athleticism of the Eagles quarterback. The Vikings will need both of their star edge rushers to put pressure on Hurts and contain him in the pocket if they want their success from week one to continue in a hostile environment.