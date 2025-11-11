How service dogs are providing comfort, companionship to Minnesota veterans

A Minnesota veteran is finding hope and healing thanks to a special four-legged friend.

U.S. Army National Guard Veteran Levi Anderson-Knutson doesn't go far without his black lab, Judy. She's his constant companion and trained service dog through America's Vet Dogs.

Anderson-Knutson was matched with Judy this summer. After serving seven years, including a deployment to Afghanistan, he says his time overseas — and a serious truck accident there — left lasting injuries and invisible wounds.

"My brakes failed on my semi coming down the Salang pass and I hit three parked trucks head-on," Anderson-Knutson said.

He says the trauma stayed with him a long after coming home.

"I kind of had that survivor's guilt from the accident, and that would every, every time I would get something that reminded me of of the accident, my anxiety and depression would go through a roller a roller coaster ride of ups and downs," he said.

Then came Judy.

"She can realize when my anxiety is starting to go through the roof, and she will place her head on my lap and just look into my eyes," Anderson-Knutson said. "She's able to wake me up during during my nightmares, which is a big help, just so I don't have to relive that whole event."

In Minnesota, 3M is helping raise the next generation of service dogs through a partnership with America's Vet Dogs.

Troy Schiffner is the volunteer puppy raiser for Scotty - a future service dog in training. He says the need for service dogs has never been higher.

They visit employees a few times a week, spreading smiles while gaining valuable socialization experience that will prepare him to partner with a veteran in the future.

"Through donations and partnerships with like 3M and grants and volunteers, they're able to supply these dogs with at no cost," said Schiffner.

For Anderson-Knutson, that support — and Judy — mean everything. He encourages veterans to explore the option of getting a service dog.

"They're there for you," he said. "They want to help."