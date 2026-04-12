Kyle Duncan, Kelvin Yeboah score goals, Minnesota beats San Diego 2-1

Kyle Duncan and Kelvin Yeboah each scored a goal Saturday night to help Minnesota United beat San Diego FC 2-1.

Owen Gene had two assists, the 23-year-old midfielder's first two goal contributions in MLS, for Minnesota (3-2-2). Drake Callender had five saves.

Yeboah tapped in a loose ball from point-blank range to make it 2-1 in the 40th minute. Yeboah has scored in back-to-back games and has four goals this season.

Christopher McVey was shown his second yellow card in the 46th minute and San Diego play a man down the rest of the way.

Luca Bombino scored his first career goal in the seventh to give San Diego (3-1-2) a 1-0 lead.

The 28-year-old Duncan, who signed with Minnesota in December after eight seasons with the New York Red Bulls, made it 1-1 with a header in the 15th minute.

Duran Ferree had four saves for San Diego.