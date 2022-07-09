Watch CBS News
Sports

Minnesota United rallies to beat Vancouver 3-1 in MLS

/ AP

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Kemar Lawrence, Luis Amarilla and Franco Fragapane scored second-half goals and Minnesota United beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 on Friday night for its third straight victory.

Lawrence tied it in the 71st minute to end Vancouver's MLS shutout streak at 342 minutes, taking a pass from D. J. Taylor and drilling a shot past goalkeeper Cody Cropper. Amarilla gave Minnesota (8-8-3) the lead in the 84th with a hard shot from outside the box, and Fragapane connected in the 88th.

Second-half substitute Lucas Cavallini scored in the 63rd for Vancouver (7-9-3).

First published on July 9, 2022 / 9:58 AM

© 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.