Minnesota United rallies for 3-2 victory, ending St. Louis City's 19-match unbeaten streak

Marcus Caldeira scored in the 86th minute and Minnesota United ended St. Louis City's 19-match unbeaten streak with a 3-2 victory on Saturday.

Rafael Navarro scored unassisted in the fourth minute then assisted on a goal by Jeong Sang-bin — his second — in the 10th as St. Louis City (14-6-10) jumped out to a 2-0 lead that stood through halftime.

Aziel Jackson started the rally for Minnesota United (8-12-10) when he used assists from Kelvin Yeboah and Bongokuhle Hlongwane to score his first goal of the season.

Yeboah, who has contributed to a goal in 10 straight matches, scored his club-record 17th goal of the season with an assist from Mauricio González to tie it 2-all in the 68th minute.

Joaquín Pereyra and Hlongwane had assists on Caldeira's winner. It was his seventh goal in his first 12 league appearances.

Navarro has totaled eight goals and four assists in eight appearances with St. Louis City after coming over from the Colorado Rapids where he had 10 goals and four helpers through 22 appearances this season — all starts.

Drake Callender stopped four shots to help Minnesota United (8-12-10) end an eight-match winless streak.

Roman Bürki totaled six saves for St. Louis City, which also saw a 21-match unbeaten streak across all competitions come to an end.

St. Louis City had gone 13-0-6 during its streak, The club had to settle for tying the 2004 Columbus Crew's record 19-match unbeaten streak for a single season after suffering its first loss since a 2-0 setback at Austin FC on May 3.

St. Louis City has not won in Minnesota since its inaugural 2023 season.

St. Louis: At Real Salt Lake on Saturday.

Minnesota: At Houston Dynamo on Saturday.