Minnesota United falls to Inter Miami 2-1

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Indiana Vassilev came off the bench and scored two goals in the final three minutes of regulation to rally Inter Miami CF to a 2-1 victory over Minnesota United on Saturday.

Vassilev took a pass from Bryce Duke and scored the equalizer for Inter Miami (6-7-3) in the 87th minute. He added the game-winner in the 90th. The goals were the first of the season for Vassilev.

Luis Amarilla broke a scoreless tie with a goal in the 65th for Minnesota United (5-8-3).

Miami outshot Minnesota 16-10 with an 8-1 advantage in shots on goal.

Dayne St. Clair had six saves for Minnesota. Drake Callender finished without a save for Miami.