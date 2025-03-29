Watch CBS News
Minnesota United FC rides Oluwaseyi's two goals in 2-0 victory over Real Salt Lake

Tani Oluwaseyi scored two goals and Minnesota United FC beat Real Salt Lake 2-0 on Saturday and wrapped up the month without a loss.

At the 30th minute, Oluwaseyi found the back of the net on a header at the center of the box. Assisting on the score were Jefferson Diaz and Robin Lod.

On the second, Oluwaseyi caught a long pass from Joaquín Pereyra and outraced a pair of defenders and easily sent the ball past defenseless Real Salt Lake keeper Rafael Cabral with a left footed shot from the right side of the box at the 55th minute.

Despite having possession of the ball for nearly two-thirds of the game, Real Salt Lake was mustered just three shots on goal to seven from Minnesota.

Minnesota (3-1-2) posted three victories and a pair of draws in March.

Real Salt Lake (2-4) now has dropped consecutive games and three of its last four.

