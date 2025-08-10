Rapids take 2-1 victory over Minnesota United after Yapi scores in second half

Darren Yapi scored twice in the second half to spark the Colorado Rapids to a 2-1 victory over Minnesota United on Sunday night.

Neither team scored until Yapi found the net in the 60th minute to give Colorado (9-11-6) the lead. Defender Sam Vines snagged his second assist this season and the third of his career.

Yapi scored his sixth goal of the season 10 minutes later with an assist from Rafael Navarro — his third — to give the Rapids a two-goal advantage.

Minnesota United (12-6-8) cut it to 2-1 in the 73rd minute when Tani Oluwaseyi took a pass from Joseph Rosales and scored his career-high 10th goal. It was the first assist for Rosales, who subbed in for defender Anthony Markanich in the 61st minute.

Zack Steffen saved nine shots for Colorado — one off his career high. He saved five shots in the second half.

Dayne St. Clair totaled three saves for Minnesota United.

Colorado jumps to eighth place in the Western Conference with the top nine advancing to the postseason.

Minnesota United lost for only the second time in its last eight matches. The club falls to 6-4-3 at home and missed a chance to move ahead of the second-place Vancouver Whitecaps in the West.

The Rapids will host Atlanta United on Saturday. Minnesota United will host the Seattle Sounders on Saturday.