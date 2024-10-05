Hassani Dotson, Dayne St. Clair lead Minnesota United to 1-0 victory over Whitecaps

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Hassani Dotson scored on a first-half penalty kick and Dayne St. Clair made it stand up to lead Minnesota United to a 1-0 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night.

Minnesota United (14-12-7) grabbed the lead for good in the 24th minute on the PK goal by Dotson. The kick was awarded after Carlos Harvey drew a foul on Vancouver's Mathias Laborda. It was Dotson's fifth netter this season.

St. Clair stopped two shots in goal for Minnesota United, earning his seventh clean sheet of the season.

Yohei Takaoka had three saves for Vancouver (13-11-8).

Both teams have already qualified for the postseason, but Minnesota United's victory moves it ahead of Vancouver in the standings although the Whitecaps have a match in hand.

The Whitecaps will host LAFC on Oct. 13 and then travel to play Real Salt Lake for a Decision Day match on Oct. 19 to close out the regular season.

Minnesota United is idle until Oct. 19 when it hosts St. Louis City.