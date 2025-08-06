Watch CBS News
Minnesota's pro ultimate frisbee team in the middle of another playoff run

Defending ultimate frisbee champion Minnesota Wind Chill in another playoff run
A frisbee makes a subtle sound. The defending champion Minnesota Wind Chill know that better than most.

"It doesn't sound like much unless you really rip it," said Tristan Van de Moortele, handler and captain. "It kinda, 'fwhoooof'. If you give enough spin and enough power it flutters and you can almost hear on release, the wind kinda ripping."

One year ago, Minnesota's professional ultimate frisbee franchise won their league championship.

"Last year was obviously so much fun," said Van de Moortele. "Championship weekend was a blast. Winning makes everything more fun."

But you know what they say about that championship hangover.

"There was a little bit of a reality check early on in the season," said cutter Dylan DeClerck. "So, we've had some confidence. But as much confidence as we've had, I think our team plays a little better with a chip on our shoulder."

The Wind Chill have found their form. This weekend they will play in the division title game in Chicago. Win that, and they're on to the final four.

"If any one person tries to take over, that doesn't work well for our team," said DeClerck. "Our team works best when everybody is supporting each other. Everybody is playing their role."

The team is looking for back to back championships. Hoping to make some noise in the process.

"Nothing else is guaranteed after this point so might as well make the most of it," said Van de Moortele.    

