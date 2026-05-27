Declassified FBI documents detail UFO sighting by Minnesota police officers

Buried within the National Archives is an unexplained sighting from right here in Minnesota.

It happened just after 1:17 a.m. on a cold day in February 2025. A small group of Anoka police officers was conducting an "after-action briefing" in a Domino's Pizza parking lot just up the road from the police station.

That's when one of the officers spotted it: a multi-colored object with flashing lights "hovering" in the sky. Federal investigators have classified it as an unidentified anomalous phenomena, or UAP.

Documents detailing the event were declassified and released in 2025 by the National Archives and Records Administration. Three Anoka police officers witnessed the object in the sky, with at least one of them reporting what they saw to Americans for Safe Aerospace (ASA), a nonprofit that evaluates UAP sightings. The ASA then forwarded its interview to the FBI.

The unnamed officer said that he and his colleagues spotted the object rapidly changing and flashing various colors on the horizon from their position in Anoka. He shot a video with his iPhone through a pair of binoculars, estimating that the object, which looked like a sphere, was about 50 miles away. He said that it descended and ascended rapidly. He said that one of his fellow officers traveled in the object's direction, arriving in Elk River, only to find that it was still too far to the west.

In all, the officer said that they observed the object for about 90 minutes with clear visibility.

Ryan Graves, the founder of ASA, said that he and his team found the report credible. The former military pilot said that he started the nonprofit to raise awareness about UAPs and advocate for improving safety protocols both at the federal and state levels when it comes to flying objects of unknown origin that defy known "state of the art" flight paths.

"We don't take a position that these are therefore aliens or something else," Graves said.

He said it was notable that police officers were the chief witnesses in this case. He said more often, reports are coming from both commercial and military pilots.

According to the interview with ASA, the officer involved said that he had witnessed a similar object about a month prior during the day.

Earlier this month, the Pentagon began releasing more files related to UFOs and UAPs at the direction of President Trump.