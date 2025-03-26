Your ticket? Your face. Minnesota Twins unveil "GoAhead" entry at Target Field

The Minnesota Twins will welcome tens of thousands of fans to Target Field in just over a week, and are sharing a major change when it comes to getting in the stadium.

On Wednesday, MLB Officials joined Twins staff to show off "GoAhead" technology. Through the MLB's "Ballpark" App, fans can now upload a photo of their face. From there, select gates will allow ticketed fans to walk through security where a kiosk will scan their face and count their ticket.

It sounds like something out of science fiction, but the league says it's the future fans want.

"We've seen across all demographics and fan types that fans love this because it is so easy," said MLB's Senior Vice President of Product Karri Zaremba. "They literally have to do nothing besides walk in with their eyes up and get greeted by a gate attendant."

The process works even for fans with glasses, masks, hats and face paint. If you're coming in a group, the app knows how many tickets you've got, meaning only one person in the group needs to register and no one else needs to scan.

The Twins are just the ninth MLB team to add the stadium technology. Zaremba says in other stadiums, entry times are 2.5 times faster.