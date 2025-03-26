Watch CBS News
Local News

Your ticket? Your face. Minnesota Twins unveil "GoAhead" entry at Target Field

By
Adam Duxter
Adam Duxter
Reporter
Born and raised in Metro Detroit, Adam loves all things Michigan, but is thrilled to now call Minnesota home.
Read Full Bio
Adam Duxter

/ CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Twins debuts new "ticketless" entry technology ahead of season opener
Minnesota Twins debuts new "ticketless" entry technology ahead of season opener 03:10

The Minnesota Twins will welcome tens of thousands of fans to Target Field in just over a week, and are sharing a major change when it comes to getting in the stadium.

On Wednesday, MLB Officials joined Twins staff to show off "GoAhead" technology. Through the MLB's "Ballpark" App, fans can now upload a photo of their face. From there, select gates will allow ticketed fans to walk through security where a kiosk will scan their face and count their ticket.

It sounds like something out of science fiction, but the league says it's the future fans want.

"We've seen across all demographics and fan types that fans love this because it is so easy," said MLB's Senior Vice President of Product Karri Zaremba. "They literally have to do nothing besides walk in with their eyes up and get greeted by a gate attendant."

The process works even for fans with glasses, masks, hats and face paint. If you're coming in a group, the app knows how many tickets you've got, meaning only one person in the group needs to register and no one else needs to scan.

The Twins are just the ninth MLB team to add the stadium technology. Zaremba says in other stadiums, entry times are 2.5 times faster. 

Adam Duxter
web-adam-duxter-1.jpg

Born and raised in Metro Detroit, Adam loves all things Michigan, but is thrilled to now call Minnesota home.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.