Here's the Minnesota Twins' starting lineup for 2025 home opener against Houston Astros

Ren Clayton previews the Twins' home opener, and the 2025 season prospects

The Minnesota Twins are facing off against the Houston Astros for Thursday's home opener in Minneapolis.

Starting pitch is set for 3:10 p.m. at Target Field.

A mix of wind, rain, snow and slush days before the game added an extra challenge for the crews. In past years, the Twins' home opener was delayed twice due to lingering winter weather. Since the Twins' current home opened, they have won 8 of their 15 home openers.

The Twins are hoping to bounce back after starting the regular season with a 2-4 record.

This year, Target Field is unveiling multiple upgrades including, facial recognition entry and expanded cellular coverage.

There are also over a dozen new food and drink options this season in addition to classic ballpark favorites.

Starting lineups:

Minnesota Twins

Pitcher: Joe Ryan

Matt Wallner, RF Carlos Correa, SS Byron Buxton, CF Trevor Larnach, DH Ty France, 1B Willi Castro, 3B Edouard Julien, 2B Ryan Jeffers, C Harrison Bader, LF

Houston Astros

Pitcher: Hunter Brown

Jose Altuve, LF Isaac Paredes, 3B Yordan Alvarez, DH Christian Walker, 1B Jeremy Peña, SS Victor Caratini, C Brendan Rodgers, 2B Cam Smith, RF Mauricio Dubón, CF

The day began the traditional breakfast on the plaza from 6 to 9 a.m. just outside Target Field. There was also a coordinated ceremonial opening of the gates involving Twins franchise legends Tony Oliva and Kent Hrbek, along with Nelson Cruz, Justin Morneau and Dan Gladden.