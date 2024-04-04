Minnesota Twins take to Target Field for home opener Thursday. Here's what you need to know.

Fans are getting hyped before the Twins' home opener Thursday

Fans are getting hyped before the Twins' home opener Thursday

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins return to Target Field Thursday for their home opener.

The Twins opened the season in Kansas City against the Royals, then headed to Milwaukee for a short series against the Brewers. They're 3-2 as they return home to play the Cleveland Guardians.

From pregame festivities to the forecast to last-minute ticket info, here's everything you need to know about the Twins' home opener.

Before the game

Gates open at 1 p.m., and Twins legends and their families will be welcoming fans. Tony Oliva, Kent Hrbek, Justin Morneau, Tom Kelly, Dan Gladden, Kirby Puckett Jr. and Catherine Puckett are all set to appear at different gates.

The first 10,000 fans through the doors will get a free Twins beanie.

A pregame video tribute and moment of silence will honor officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge and paramedic Adam Finseth, the three Burnsville first responders shot and killed during a standoff in February.

Who's throwing the ceremonial first pitch?

Dick Bremer, the Twins' longtime announcer who left the booth after last season to join the team as a special assistant, will throw the ceremonial first pitch. The Twins will also dedicate the broadcast booth to Bremer.

Forecast

Temperatures in the Twin Cities are expected to top out just shy of 50 on Thursday, so Twins fans are going to want to bring a coat.

WCCO's NEXT Weather team is forecasting a mostly cloudy day, with some sun working its way in at times. It's not expected to be nearly as windy as Tuesday, but there could be a light breeze come first pitch.

What time does the game start?

First pitch is scheduled for 3:10 p.m.

Are tickets still available?

As of 8:25 a.m., some tickets are still available, according to the Twins website.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate at Target Field. The cheapest tickets still available as of Thursday morning are $20.

New foods and drinks

There will be nearly 20 new food and drink options at the ballpark for fans to tempt their tastebuds this season. The new offerings include a smashed baked potato, to burgers and fries and organic smoothies.

Who are the starting pitchers?

Pablo Lopez will be starting on the mound for the Twins. Lopez pitched the season opener in Kansas City, throwing seven innings with seven strikeouts and one run allowed. He was the Twins' ace last season, earning an All-Star nod with an ERA of 3.66.

The Guardians have not yet announced a starting pitcher.

What are the starting lineups?

Neither team has announced a starting lineup for Thursday's game. Check back for updates.

How to watch

If you're not going to the home opener, you can catch the game on Bally Sports North if you're in the Twins' home market. Outside of that market, the game will be broadcast on MLB Network and MLB.TV.

