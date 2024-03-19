Twins will honor franchise legends, fallen Burnsville first responders before home opener

MINNEAPOLIS — The MLB season is just a couple of weeks away, and the Minnesota Twins have revealed the festivities planned for their home opener.

The team's first home game of the season is set for April 4 at 3:10 p.m. against the Cleveland Guardians. Tickets are still available.

Before first pitch, fans will have plenty to keep them entertained.

It starts with the traditional Breakfast on the Plaza from 6-9 a.m. outside Target Field.

Gates will open at 1 p.m., with Twins legends and their families welcoming fans. Tony Oliva, Kent Hrbek, Justin Morneau, Tom Kelly, Dan Gladden, Kirby Puckett Jr. and Catherine Puckett are all set to appear at different gates.

The first 10,000 fans who enter Target Field will receive a free Twins beanie. The same goes for the April 6 game, and on April 7, the first 5,000 kids through the door will get a beanie.

Dick Bremer, the team's longtime announcer who left the booth after last season to join the Twins as a special assistant, will toss out the ceremonial first pitch. The Twins will also dedicate the broadcast booth to Bremer.

The Twins will also honor the three Burnsville first responders killed in a shooting in February. Officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge and paramedic Adam Finseth will be remembered with a video tribute and moment of silence.

During the game — indeed, during every game at Target Field before July 21 — the Twins will run a "countdown to Cooperstown" for Hall of Fame electee Joe Mauer.

Last year's home opener was postponed due to weather.

The Twins' season starts March 28 in Kansas City against the Royals.

The Twins finished last season 87-75, then went on to win their first playoff series in two decades before falling to the Houston Astros in the Division Series.