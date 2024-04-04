Mostly cloudy with temps in the high 40s for Minnesota Twins' home opener Thursday

MINNEAPOLIS — Temperatures in the Twin Cities aren't expected to breach the 50s for the Minnesota Twins' home opener Thursday.

WCCO's NEXT Weather team is forecasting a mostly cloudy day, with some sun working its way in at times. It's not expected to be nearly as windy as Tuesday, but there will be a light breeze in the morning - and potentially for the home opener in downtown Minneapolis.

The forecasted high temperature is 49 degrees in the Twin Cities.

Then, a nice and sunny finish to the week and start of the weekend is expected, with 50s on Friday and possibly 60s for Saturday.

Sunday will cool back into the 40s. Some showers are also possible.

Next week, multiple chances of rain showers are in the forecast, but temps warm to the 60s.