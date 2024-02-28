Watch Live: Public memorial underway for 3 fallen Burnsville first responders

Watch Live: Public memorial underway for 3 fallen Burnsville first respondersget the free app
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — The three first responders killed in Burnsville earlier this month are being honored at a public memorial on Wednesday.
Thousands are expected to attend the joint funeral for Burnsville police officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge, and paramedic Adam Finseth. The service is taking place at Grace Church in Eden Prairie starting at 11 a.m. and will be followed by a procession.
Though many people want to show support, not everyone can attend due to limited seating and parking. Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Burnsville is an overflow spot to watch a livestream of the funeral.
Organizers say the best way to honor the fallen heroes is to watch the livestream and procession routes.
After the funeral, the procession will leave Grace Church, travel south on Highway 169 and pass by three locations in Burnsville: Burnsville Fire Station Number 2, the police department and Prince of Peace church.
Shannon Gooden fatally shot the three first responders during a standoff in the early morning hours of Feb. 18, authorities said. Gooden then died by suicide, according to the medical examiner's report.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the confrontation.
Follow live updates below:
Burnsville Mayor Elizabeth Kautz thanks community for their support
"Your presence, caring actions and kind words continue to give us strength and hope for the days ahead. I offer my condolences on behalf of our city council, our city manager and the entire state of the city of Burnsville, to the families and friends of our fallen heroes," Kautz said to the gathered mourners.
Kautz has served as mayor of Burnsville since 1995, and was selected to serve as the 68th president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors.
One of the weapons used was straw purchase
One of the guns used by Shannon Gooden in a deadly Burnsville standoff earlier this month was a straw purchase made through a local firearms shop and range in January.
WCCO Senior Investigative Reporter Jennifer Mayerle has confirmed that the firearm, an AR-15 lower receiver, was a transfer purchase from The Modern Sportsman in Burnsville.
A straw purchase is when somebody legally buys a gun for someone else who is prohibited from owning one, such as a person convicted of a felony that's a violent crime. It is a crime to commit a straw purchase, according to Minnesota law; it's considered a gross misdemeanor.
Former Gov. Mark Dayton arrives, alongside current Gov. Tim Walz
Former Gov. Mark Dayton doesn't make many public appearances of late, but he arrived at the memorial service Wednesday morning, alongside current Gov. Tim Walz.
At the end of the last session, Walz signed a number of gun control bills into law. One created a "red flag" law, allowing family members, spouses, roommates, or law enforcement to ask a court to suspend someone's access to guns if a judge determines they're in significant danger of harming themselves or someone else. The second expanded background checks to private gun transfers.
Near the end of his term as governor, Dayton established a Council on Law Enforcement and Community Relations to "identify strategies to improve relations between Minnesota communities and law enforcement officers, review best practices, and recommend specific reforms."
"It is essential that Minnesota's law enforcement and criminal justice systems work for all Minnesotans, including both our law enforcement officers and the communities they bravely serve," Dayton said. "This Council is an important first step to ensuring greater trust, safety, and justice for all Minnesotans. I look forward to receiving the Council's recommendations."
Law enforcement wives, widows and loved ones prepare 4,000 roses ahead of memorial service for Burnsville first responders
The day before the funeral, the nonprofit Backing the Blue Line hosted women at a Savage fire station to prepare 4,000 roses for the memorial.
The roses will be given outside the service for officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge and firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth.
Memorial speakers include wounded officer, Burnsville mayor
The program for the memorial service was released on Wednesday morning.
After a welcome and invocation, Burnsville Mayor Elizabeth Kautz will speak, along with Sgt. Adam Medlicott, who was injured in the shooting that killed the three first responders.
The eulogies will be delivered by officials, including Burnsville Police Chief Tayna Schwartz and Burnsville Fire Chief BJ Jungmann.
After scripture readings delivered by family members of the slain officers, Chaplain Mark Patrick will deliver prayers and benediction, followed by a firefighter's prayer and bell service. The memorial will end after a rendition of "Amazing Grace," flag fold, last call, retirement of colors, and a recessional.
Caskets arrive; Grace Church parking is full
The caskets for the three officers killed in Burnsville are arriving to the sanctuary at Eden Prairie's Grace Church.
Thousands are expected to attend the joint funeral for Burnsville police officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge, and paramedic Adam Finseth.
As of 10:30 a.m., officials said that the parking lot at Grace Church had already reached capacity. Prince of Peace in Burnsville remains an overflow livestream viewing spot.
Road closures, traffic impacts
The processional will leave Grace Church, travel south on Highway 169 and pass by three locations in Burnsville: Burnsville Fire Station Number 2, the police department and Prince of Peace Lutheran Church.
Seating and parking are limited, so Prince of Peace will be an overflow livestream viewing spot.
Traffic, congestion and delays are expected to make Wednesday tricky for supporters. Weather is also a factor, as the Twin Cities are in the midst of a temperature drop and light snowstorm that could impact the morning commute.
The following roads will be closed roughly between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Wednesday:
- Pioneer Trail from Eden Prairie Road to Mitchell Road will be fully closed
- Southbound Mitchell Road will be closed to through traffic from Blakeney Road to Pioneer Trail
- Mitchell Road will be fully closed south of Pioneer Trail
- Eden Prairie Road will be fully closed from Pioneer Trail south through Spring Road to Prospect Road
- Charlson Road will be closed to through traffic from Liatris Lane to Spring Road
- During the procession, crossing Pioneer Trail from any streets east of Grace Church will not be possible
To see a map of the traffic impacts and alternate routes, click here. School is canceled in Burnsville on Wednesday due to the road closures.