Dick Bremer leaving Twins broadcast booth for role in front office

MINNEAPOLIS — The longtime voice of the Minnesota Twins is stepping away from the microphone, though he'll still be part of the team.

The Twins announced Tuesday Dick Bremer will leave the broadcast booth behind in favor of a special assistant role in the team's front office.

"For 40 years, I've been blessed to totally immerse myself in the game that I love for the team that I love," said Bremer. "I hope in my final season, I proved that 'I've still got my fastball,' a goal I set when I started with the Twins in 1983. I look forward to the next chapter in my life with the Twins and thank Twins Territory for 40 incredible seasons! God bless."

A final left-hand toast to Twins fans everywhere. Thanks for an incredible 40-year run! It was MY pleasure. pic.twitter.com/37tn3nUJXA — Dick Bremer (@dbremer_pxp) October 31, 2023

Aside from a year off in the mid-80s, Bremer has called Twins games on television since 1983 — 4,972 of them, by his count. The Twins said he's retiring as the longest-tenured play-by-play voice for a single team in MLB.

"Dick Bremer's legacy as the hometown television voice of the Minnesota Twins for four decades will undoubtedly someday result in his deserved induction into the Twins Hall of Fame," Twins President and CEO Dave St. Peter said. "While one chapter of his Twins career is closing, we are excited that Dick will continue to write his legacy around the Twins in this special assistant role."

Bremer's final season in the booth saw the Twins finally break their postseason losing streak with a series win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Bremer is a Minnesota native who has also called games for the North Stars, Vikings, Gophers and more.

The Twins said they are currently looking at both broadcast options and potential successors to Bremer for the upcoming season. While the team didn't specify what Bremer's new role is, it said the role "ensures that Bremer continues as an ambassador of Minnesota Twins baseball through his storytelling abilities, while also remaining a key representative at Twins community and fan events that hold special importance to both Bremer and the organization."

Note: The video above originally aired on Oct. 11, 2023.