New vendors and experiences open for the 2024 Twins season

MINNEAPOLIS — This Thursday is the 15th Twins Home Opener at Target Field. The Twins are taking on the divisional rivals the Cleveland Guardians at 3:10 p.m.

There are several new things to keep your eye out for at the ballpark this year.

Of the nearly 20 new food and drinks this year, more than half of them are "Minnesota Made."

"It's nice to find people that really stand out and make a difference in the community," said Robert Gaston, Target Field Executive Chef.

Gaston is getting creative with what this stadium offers baseball fans, from a smashed baked potato, to burger fries, and sweet potato and goat cheese fritters. They've also teamed up with Minnesota cafe, Parcelle, serving up two organic smoothies this season.

"We love to see the clean eating take off. It's great to get away from all this stuff we have in our food," said Gaston.

What was formally the Delta 360 club now has a new sponsorship.

The Minnesota-founded finance company, Thrivent, will give $200,000 each season to 20 local nonprofits, and fans can get involved in the giving.

"All the organizations will receive money, but the fans get to vote to see who gets the most," said Carolyn Sakstrup, Chief Growth and Generosity Officer at Thrivent.

Out in right field, there will also be new premiere seating thanks to Winnebago Industries. This VIP area shaped like a pontoon boat is called "The Dock" and it seats up to 12 people. Guests will also have access to lakeside-themed food and drinks in this area.

"You can sit in the Captains Chairs or on the bench seating, and enjoy the game with a great view and feel like you're catching some sun just like you're on a boat," said Amber Holm, Chief Marketing Officer at Winnebago Industries.

Lastly, some new merchandise will be on sale at the stadium, but some of it will have a special design this season featuring former Twins catcher and soon-to-be Hall of Famer, Joe Mauer. He will be inducted this July.

WCCO

Main concourse

Parcelle (Minnesota Made) will have two offerings: a C.R.E.A.M. Smoothie featuring collagen peptides, aloe, strawberry, banana, coconut milk, dates and agave syrup; and a BluePrint Smoothie , featuring blueberry, avocado, banana, blue spirulina, vanilla protein, coconut milk and agave. Available at Section 126.

(Minnesota Made) will have two offerings: a featuring collagen peptides, aloe, strawberry, banana, coconut milk, dates and agave syrup; and a , featuring blueberry, avocado, banana, blue spirulina, vanilla protein, coconut milk and agave. Available at Section 126. Union Hmong Kitchen Banh Mi Brat (Minnesota Made) – From James Beard Award-nominated Union Hmong Kitchen, a sausage dish with pickled vegetable and caramelized garlic aioli. Available at Section 127.

(Minnesota Made) – From James Beard Award-nominated Union Hmong Kitchen, a sausage dish with pickled vegetable and caramelized garlic aioli. Available at Section 127. Smashed Baked Potato – Served with choice of toppings, including butter, sour cream, beer cheese, green onions, bacon bits, chopped brisket and chili. Available at Section 117.

– Served with choice of toppings, including butter, sour cream, beer cheese, green onions, bacon bits, chopped brisket and chili. Available at Section 117. East Coast BBQ Mac N' Meat (Minnesota Made) – Mac and cheese topped with choice of chicken, rib tips or pulled pork. Available at Section 131.

(Minnesota Made) – Mac and cheese topped with choice of chicken, rib tips or pulled pork. Available at Section 131. Curds & Cakes Deep Fried Oreos (Minnesota Made) – Options available include a variety of toppings. Available at Section 232.

(Minnesota Made) Options available include a variety of toppings. Available at Section 232. Red Cow Ultimate Burger (Minnesota Made) – Certified Angus Beef burger, topped with Wisconsin aged cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion and Red Cow sauce. Available at Section 233.

(Minnesota Made) Certified Angus Beef burger, topped with Wisconsin aged cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion and Red Cow sauce. Available at Section 233. Official Fried Chicken Mighty Buffalo Dry Rub Wings (Minnesota Made) – Marinated, breaded and pressure-fried with Official Fried Chicken's custom Buffalo Dry Rub Seasoning. Available at Section 134.

(Minnesota Made) – Marinated, breaded and pressure-fried with Official Fried Chicken's custom Buffalo Dry Rub Seasoning. Available at Section 134. Papa Pete's Mini Donuts (Minnesota Made) – Fried donuts tossed in cinnamon and sugar. Available at Section 136.

(Minnesota Made) Fried donuts tossed in cinnamon and sugar. Available at Section 136. Lord Fletcher's Walleye Burger (Minnesota Made) – Seared walleye burger served with smoked tartar sauce. Available at Gate 34 (Land of 10,000 Lakes Bar).

(Minnesota Made) Seared walleye burger served with smoked tartar sauce. Available at Gate 34 (Land of 10,000 Lakes Bar). S'mores Boozy Ice Cream – Vodka and toasted marshmallow syrup mixed with delicious chocolate soft serve ice cream, topped with marshmallows and graham crackers. Available at Gate 34.

Restaurants and bars

Two Mixed Up (Minnesota Made) will have several offerings available throughout the ballpark, including: Burger Fries – Battered fries topped with Philly Cheesesteak, American cheese, caramelized onions, jalapeños, spicy ketchup and Two Mixed Up house sauce. Available in the Thrivent Club (Carew Atrium). S'more Cookies – Chocolate chip cookies stuffed with Hershey's chocolate and marshmallows. Available in Truly On Deck. Just A Burger – Featuring a double smash burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, American cheese and Two Mixed Up sauce, served on a brioche bun. Available at Keeper's Heart Town Ball Tavern.

(Minnesota Made) will have several offerings available throughout the ballpark, including: Hrbek's (Section 114) will offer Bussin Birria Tacos (Minnesota Made) – Richly seasoned braised beef and gooey cheese, in a griddled corn tortilla. Served with a consommé dipping sauce.

will offer (Minnesota Made) – Richly seasoned braised beef and gooey cheese, in a griddled corn tortilla. Served with a consommé dipping sauce. Keeper's Heart Town Ball Tavern (Section 229) will offer O'Shaughnessy Distilling Co. cocktails (Minnesota Made): Vanilla Creamed Whiskey – Designed to bring you back in time to an old-fashioned Soda Fountain Shop, features Keeper's Heart Rye with Monin Vanilla Crème Syrup and soda. Cherry Smashed Whiskey – It's no secret that bourbon and cherries make a great pair. Keeper's Heart bourbon with Monin HomeCrafted Cherry Smash, soda and a lime squeeze. Irish Mojito – You'll be doing an Irish Jig with this twist on a classic mojito featuring Keeper's Heart Rye with Monin Mojito Mix, Monin Lime Syrup and fresh mint leaves. Served with a lime garnish and topped with soda.

(Section 229) will offer cocktails (Minnesota Made): Truly On Deck Market (Right Field) will offer Q'BO Latín Food Chicken Tinga Arepas (Minnesota Made) – A crispy arepa stuffed with chicken tinga, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo and pickled red onions.

(Right Field) will offer (Minnesota Made) – A crispy arepa stuffed with chicken tinga, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo and pickled red onions. Truly On Deck will offer STEPCHLD Sweet Potato Fritters (Minnesota Made) – Freshly made and topped with maple syrup, cayenne pepper and whipped goat cheese.

will offer (Minnesota Made) – Freshly made and topped with maple syrup, cayenne pepper and whipped goat cheese. Legends Landing (located in Sections S, T, U and V) is an all-inclusive game ticket starting at $42 and featuring all-you can eat hot dogs, burgers, chicken tenders, chips, peanuts, assorted Pepsi products, bottled water and frozen desserts.